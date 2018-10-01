Image copyright Avon and Somerset police Image caption Meikel Powell, left, was sentenced to eight months and his brother Rafiki for seven years

Two brothers of a man murdered in a nightclub have been jailed for attacking his killer.

Jamal Powell, 37, died in hospital after being stabbed 12 times at the club in Bristol, on 30 December 2017.

Bristol Crown Court heard Rafiki Powell, 31, and Meikel Powell, 27, attacked Errol Anderson moments after he had been involved in the fatal knifing of their brother.

Rafiki Powell was jailed for a seven years and Meikel for eight months.

Meikel Powell admitted aggravated bodily harm and was acquitted of wounding with intent. Rafiki Powell was found guilty of wounding with intent at an earlier trial.

Ian Power, 40, and Errol Anderson, 56, were jailed in July for murdering Mr Powell at the Blue Mountain Club in Stokes Croft.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Jamal Powell suffered 12 stab wounds, including one to the heart, and died in hospital

The court heard outside the club, in the immediate aftermath of the stabbing, Meikel Powell hit Anderson over the head with a champagne bottle so hard that it shattered.

Rafiki Powell saw his brother attack Anderson, and then himself inflicted two "very short strikes" with a knife into Anderson's back as he lay on the ground, the court heard.

Ramin Pakrooh, defending Meikel Powell, said: "He does regret he was unable to resist the urge to lash out at the person he thought was responsible.

"He does regret that that has only resulted in more sorrow and stress for his family who really couldn't take any more as it was."

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Ian Power and Errol Anderson were convicted of murdering Jamal Powell

Rodney Wilson, defending Rafiki Powell, said he had not gone out that evening with the intention of offending.

"He was not deliberately targeting a vulnerable victim.

"I don't suggest this is not a serious offence but these were extraordinary circumstances he was involved in on the night of the attack and have had a profound impact on his thinking."

The court heard Meikel Powell was likely to be released immediately due to time served in custody.