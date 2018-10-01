Image caption The driver of the car died at the scene

A man died when the car he was driving crashed into a house, police said.

The driver, who was aged in his twenties, crashed into the house on Littledean in Yate, near Bristol, at about 10:00 BST.

Police said he died from his injuries at the scene. Avon Fire and Rescue said crews from five stations attended the crash.

The road is closed from the junction with Shire Way while officers search for clues.