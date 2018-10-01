Image copyright Google Image caption Business leaders in Bristol objected to the plans, saying it would drag trade out of the city

Plans to expand a major shopping centre outside Bristol have been rejected by the government.

The Mall's owners at Cribbs Causeway want to extend it by 50% to include more shops, a hotel and a public square.

But the city council and the business community argued Bristol's centre should be the focus of new development.

Developers M&G Real Estate said they were disappointed at the decision by Secretary of State James Brokenshire.

Analysis For some time the government has preferred development in the city centre rather than out of town, but today's decision is still a surprise to many. The Mall plans were such a huge proposal and a lot of people thought they would go ahead. But there's already plans for a £370m development of Broadmead next to Cabot Circus. What this tells us is government doesn't think there is enough money around to support both.

He released a letter on Monday detailing his decision but it is due to be formally announced on Wednesday.

It follows a public inquiry into the £300m plans after councils including North Somerset, Taunton Deane, Bath and North East Somerset, the Forest of Dean and Newport submitted objections.

South Gloucestershire Council had approved the development before it was called in.

Critics of the plan fear traffic chaos and that it might take trade away from shops in the city centre and nearby towns.

But the developers argued it would attract more people into the region and bring new investment.

Philip Vaughan, director of development and construction at M&G Real Estate, said: "Despite this set-back, we will continue to review how the centre adapts to respond to the changing retail sector, as well as the evolving needs of our shoppers."

Filton and Bradley Stoke MP Jack Lopresti said: "I am concerned and disappointed by the decision taken against the expansion of Cribbs Causeway, and will be meeting with the Mayor of West of England Tim Bowles this week, as well as meeting with the secretary of state when parliament is reconvened next week to discuss it further."