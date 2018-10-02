Image copyright PA Image caption Eleanor Wilson faces four counts of sexual activity with a child under 18 while in a position of trust

A teenager who claims he had sex with his school teacher in an aeroplane toilet has denied it was "fantasy".

Bristol Crown Court heard a "bond developed" between him and Eleanor Wilson on a school trip in 2015, when he was 16.

Miss Wilson, 29, denies four counts of sexual activity with a child under 18 while in a position of trust.

Jurors were told she "beckoned" him into the toilet after drinking alcohol together on an overnight flight.

Miss Wilson's defence barrister, Anna Midgley, suggested the claim was false because the flight to the UK would have been busy with other teachers checking on pupils and fellow passengers and airline crew walking about.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said Miss Wilson, of Dursley in Gloucestershire, later told him she was pregnant and decided to have an abortion.

He claimed the two exchanged telephone numbers and he saved her under the name "Smurfette".

'Infatuated'

He said they met several more times after the school trip, but did not have sex again.

Miss Midgley said the boy was "infatuated" with Miss Wilson and suggested his claims were part of a "fantasy" with the then 26-year-old teacher.

"You had boasted to your friends and that led to rumours starting and someone started to blackmail her about that," she said.

"Your parents started to question you and the school started to question you.

"At that point you couldn't say none of this wasn't true or that it didn't happen and you said you had sex on an aeroplane because that's what you told people."

The teenager, who gave evidence behind a screen, replied: "That is incorrect."

Malicious emails

He said there "were mutual feelings for each other" and it "definitely wasn't a teacher/pupil relationship".

The court heard Miss Wilson received malicious emails in February 2016 attempting to blackmail her.

One email from an anonymous Gmail account asked Miss Wilson to "reply within 24 hours or it'll slip out, wouldn't want that would we?"

Miss Wilson is said to have replied: "Dear Anonymous, I'm not sure what this is regarding, I think you have the wrong person's contact details."

The anonymous email sender replied: "You know what I'm on about, you had sex with the boy."

The court was told the sender was subsequently identified as a pupil who was removed from school by his parents before a planned exclusion.

The case continues.