Two members of the Lopresti family, famous for selling ice cream in Bristol, have been charged with offences relating to modern slavery.

Robert Lopresti, 45, and Salvatorie "Sam" Lopresti, 74, both of Long Ashton, are due to appear before magistrates in the city on Thursday.

Avon and Somerset Police said the men had both been charged with requiring a person to perform forced labour.

Sam Lopresti was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The family-run business has supplied ice cream in the Bristol area for over 50 years.