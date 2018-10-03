Image copyright PA Image caption Eleanor Wilson denies four counts of sexual activity with a child under 18 while in a position of trust

The ex-boyfriend of a teacher accused of having sex with a pupil in an aeroplane toilet has told a court how the couple's sex life "tailed off".

Andrew Hall told Bristol Crown Court he only found out from police that Eleanor Wilson had had her pregnancy terminated.

It is alleged she was having sex with a then-16-year-old pupil.

The court heard it happened on the way back from a school trip to Swaziland in 2015.

Ms Wilson, 29, denies four counts of sexual activity with a child under 18 while in a position of trust.

Conversation overheard

Under questioning by Virginia Cornwall for the prosecution, he told the jury the couple's "physical intimacy had tailed off" in the months before the trip.

Ms Wilson, he confirmed, had "come off the pill" because it was having an adverse effect on her mood and they had been using condoms for "infrequent" sex.

He told the jury Ms Wilson, of Dursley, Gloucestershire, told him she had been rushed to hospital to be treated for vaginal bleeding.

Mr Hall also said he became suspicious of Ms Wilson when he overheard a telephone conversation late at night with another man, which she initially denied, but later said was with a former partner.

He had listened outside their living room door as she spoke on her phone, saying: "I knew you wouldn't tell anybody. I knew I could trust you."

When he entered the room, he said, she had tried to cut off the call mid-sentence.

Previously the court heard from the teenager in question, who cannot be named for legal reasons, that Ms Wilson had told him she was pregnant and decided to have an abortion.

In a statement read out in court, a teaching colleague of Ms Wilson described her as "very efficient" but said she could be "a bit silly and girly at times".

'Misjudged it completely'

The teacher also expressed concerns Ms Wilson was "over-familiar" with some students in the school.

The jury heard Ms Wilson would regularly have chats with the pupil in her office, and on one occasion she confided in him that she was pregnant.

Details of a police interview with Ms Wilson were read out to the court, in which she said the pupil asked her about her boyfriend during one of these meetings.

"I knew my boyfriend wasn't ready for this [pregnancy]. I didn't want to tell Andy. He would have got upset.

"I was naive, I blurred the line, misjudged it completely," she said.

The court was told there were 339 mobile phone contacts between the pair.

Ms Wilson said she was "an idiot" to have given her personal mobile phone number to the pupil.

The trial continues.