Image copyright PA Image caption Eleanor Wilson faces four counts of sexual activity with a child under 18 while in a position of trust

A schoolteacher has said claims she had sex with a teenage pupil in an aeroplane toilet made her "feel sick".

Eleanor Wilson is accused of having sex with the boy on the way back from a school trip in 2015.

She told Bristol Crown Court the allegations against her sounded "like a porn film" and had come from the boy's imagination.

Ms Wilson, 29, denies four counts of sexual activity with a child under 18 while in a position of trust.

The pupil and the school concerned cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Under questioning by prosecutor Virginia Cornwall, Ms Wilson told the jury having sex with the teenager was "the last thing on my mind".

"I value my job. I would not have jeopardised going to prison," she said.

"It just sounds like a porn film. It's come from his imagination. The other staff there would say that wasn't happening. It makes me feel sick, the idea of it."

'Lonely and upset'

Ms Wilson, of Dursley, Gloucestershire, admitted meeting up with the boy and texting him after the school trip, explaining "the lines were blurred".

She said she later told him she was pregnant by her boyfriend and was planning to have an abortion because she "felt lonely and upset".

Ms Wilson agreed she had told him to keep their meetings a secret, but added she only saw the teenager "as a mate", and did not have feelings for him.

She said she resigned from her job when the allegations came to light because she was thinking about joining the navy.

The case continues.