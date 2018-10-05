Image copyright Avon Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The accident happened close to the junction with Alcove Road

A man has died and two other people were injured when a car crashed into a stationary concrete mixer.

Emergency services were called to Fishponds Road, Bristol, at 20:30 BST on Thursday.

Avon and Somerset Police said the victim, who was believed to be a passenger in one of the vehicles, "was sadly pronounced dead at the scene" and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said one person had to be cut from the wreckage.

Another person managed to get out of the car before firefighters arrived, the second was freed using hydraulic cutting equipment.

Both were taken to hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries are not known.

The road was closed for seven hours while collision investigators examined the accident scene.