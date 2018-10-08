Image copyright Ikea Image caption The accident happened at the furniture giant's Bristol store in November 2016

Ikea has been fined £100,000 after an engineer was injured at work carrying out maintenance to a faulty roof fan.

The man had part of two of his fingers amputated following an accident that happened at the furniture giant's Bristol store in November 2016.

Ikea admitted breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and was also ordered to pay £6,407 in court costs.

Bristol City Council said it found more examples of health and safety breaches at Ikea, such as a lack of fan guards.

The faulty fan and eight others on the roof were unguarded, Bristol Magistrates Court heard on 3 October.

The court also learned there was inadequate risk assessment in place for fault-finding or maintenance work of this nature, and the engineer had not received specific health and safety training from Ikea for the work.

City councillor Kye Dudd said: "The health and safety of employees should be a top priority for every employer.

"We take reports of breaches very seriously and where appropriate we will investigate claims of poor practice."

The BBC understands Ikea has since put in place safety precautions to prevent injury from fans and other machinery following an investigation by the council's health and safety inspectors.

Ikea has been contacted for a comment and has yet to respond.