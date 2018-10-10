Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A46 near Nimlet

A motorcyclist has died in an early morning crash with a car.

The accident happened at 06:30 BST on the A46, a busy road between Bath and junction 18 of the M4.

Avon and Somerset Police said the bike rider, received treatment at the scene "but sadly died shortly afterwards".

The road was closed between Nimlet and Swainswick for five hours while collision investigators carried out a detailed examination of the scene.

Police have asked for witnesses to come forward.