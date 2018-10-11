Image copyright Family picture Image caption Natasha Abrahart took her own life after telling university staff she had suicidal thoughts

The parents of a vulnerable 20-year-old who took her own life say they are not on a "level playing field" over legal costs for her inquest.

Natasha Abrahart, a second year Bristol University student, died on 30 April.

Margaret and Robert Abrahart said their legal costs for the inquest could run to £50,000.

The university, which will receive state-funded legal representation, said it would "co-operate fully with the coroner".

Natasha is one of 11 students at the university to die since October 2016.

A pre-inquest review panel heard she had emailed a student administration manager in February and told her she had tried to take her own life.

'Full and fearless'

Mr and Mrs Abrahart said Natasha received no well-being support despite telling staff she had experienced suicidal thoughts.

In a statement on the Crowd Justice appeal page her parents said they want to "ensure a full and fearless inquest".

"We are determined to find out why this happened, if anything could have been done to prevent it, and whether things need to change to make students safer."

Bereaved families do not currently receive legal aid provision for inquests unless in exceptional circumstances, and the couple claim it is not "a level playing field".

Image caption Eleven students have died at the university since October 2016

They said the inquest is their "one shot at finding out as much as we can about the circumstances in which our daughter died, and whether there were any failings that contributed to her death".

Inquest - a charity that offers advice to bereaved people - said: "It is unacceptable that bereaved families are forced to crowdfund and rely on the generosity of others, while state parties have unlimited access to the best legal teams and experts paid for by the public purse.

"This inequality of arms is unjust and hinders much-needed learning from deaths."

The couple hopes to raise an initial £10,000 for the next pre-inquest review hearing on 26 November, while the full inquest is scheduled for three weeks in May.

More than £4,000 has been raised so far.

The university said it is "committed to co-operating fully with the coroner to ensure any lessons learnt are built into the support we provide our students."