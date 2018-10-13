Image copyright Google Image caption Formal identification of the 21-year-old victim will take place following a post-mortem examination.

A murder investigation is under way after a 21-year-old man who suffered serious injuries in an assault died in hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police said the incident is also being linked to a second assault on the same night.

Both attacks happened within two hours of each other in the Fishponds area of Bristol on Tuesday evening.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are in police custody.

The first incident, in which the 21-year-old who died was attacked by another man, took place near Gill Avenue shortly before 19:00 BST.

Later that evening, police said a 48-year-old man was left with "multiple serious injuries" following an attack. He remains in a critical condition.

Det Insp Mike Buck said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man that has lost his life, as they are also with the family of the man who continues to fight for his life.

"I'd like to reiterate my earlier appeal for anyone who was in the areas of Gill Avenue and Downend Road on Tuesday night who saw the incidents, or anything else suspicious, to contact us."