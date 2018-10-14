Helmet clue 'could lead to armed robber'
A distinctive motorcycle helmet could lead to the arrest of the culprit behind a bungled armed robbery.
The man, who had what appeared to be a black handgun, demanded cash from a shop in Weston-super-Mare on Friday.
But when the shop keeper in Milton Road refused, the man fled empty-handed on a black motorbike.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said anyone recognising the offender should not approach him but should call police immediately on 999.
Acting Det Sgt Nick Riley said: "We appreciate the images we're releasing aren't the best but we're still hoping someone might know who owns a helmet like the one worn by the offender on Friday afternoon at about 15:15 BST.
"We have a basic description of him, which is white, about 6ft tall with broad shoulders.
"In addition to the helmet he wore a black puffa-style jacket which had square or diamond-shaped stitching and black leather gloves."