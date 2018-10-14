Image copyright Google

A 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a fracas outside a nightclub.

It is believed the trouble started when two groups of about 15 people were refused entry to Dojos in Park Row, Bristol, at 04:30 BST on Sunday.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said the victim is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

He added officers believed it was an "isolated incident" but appealed for anyone in the area to come forward.