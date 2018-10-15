Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Ronald Leigh died from a single stab wound, police said

A man who died three days after a stabbing in Bristol has been named.

Ronald Leigh, 21, was attacked near Gill Avenue in the Fishponds area of the city just before 19:00 BST on 9 October.

The stabbing is being linked to an assault involving a number of people later the same day in Downend Road, which left a 48-year-old man seriously injured. He remains critical.

Two men are in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

A third man has been released under investigation.

Police confirmed Mr Leigh died of a single stab wound.