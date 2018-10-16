Image caption Police have cordoned off the area around the office in Bristol

An engineer has been seriously injured while working on a lift in a job centre.

Bristol Job Centre in Temple Street was closed following the incident at about 09:15 BST, but has since reopened.

A spokesperson for Bristol City Council said: "A contractor working at our Temple Street site was injured whilst carrying out maintenance to the building's lifts."

The man suffered "severe injuries" and was taken to Southmead Hospital.

The Department for Work and Pensions said "contingency measures" have been put in place to ensure that no payments to job centre clients were missed because of the earlier closure.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.