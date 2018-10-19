Image caption Anoushka and Mini Mishra, Shikha Roy and Joyjit Mishra want to bring Indian culture to the wider community

A Bengali family living in Bristol has formed a new group to promote Indian culture for both the Indian diaspora and the wider community.

Joyjit and Mini Mishra founded Probashi Sanskritik Sangha to "strengthen our country and our community" by organising cultural events in Bristol.

Their latest event - the Hindu festival Durgapuja - attracted over 100 people from "all faiths and backgrounds".

Mini Mishra said: "It's very important we respect each other's beliefs."

Image caption The four-day Durgapuja festival celebrates the Hindu goddess Durga who is described by many as the "mother of India"

Mrs Mishra said: "Back in India Durgapuja is mostly an outside event. It's the most important time of the year when you see your family. It's like a get-together."

Joyjit Mishra said the word Probashi referred to anyone who was "living away from their homeland".

He said: "The problem when you are away from your roots is you might forget your culture, your language, your values and your rituals.

"We created Probashi Sanskritik Sangha to reinvigorate these kinds of things - particularly the next generation. Our organisation is irrespective of any race, any religion, any castes."

Image caption The Mishras' 15-year-old daughter Anoushka said "we need to know our background, our history and where we belong"

People from different faiths came to the event including Mohammad Rashid from Bristol cultural organisation Muktomoncho.

He said: "Within the human community, we have got more in common as we're human beings. Unfortunately there are people within that community who are more active in dividing us.

"But we believe that we'll be working together to eliminate that division and create a caring and sharing community."

Image caption Jess Bunyan said the "event was good even if people don't come - to see the banners around and see that it's happening"

Jess Bunyan, who manages the Cameron Centre in Lockleaze, where the event is being held, said: "Lockleaze has gone through a lot of changes.

"In the last 10 years its reputation has gone from a white working class estate to having the fourth highest BAME population of any ward in Bristol.

"This event is important because it brings people together and highlights the variety of people living here."

Image caption People came to pray at the idol which was made in Kolkata by sculptor Babloo Pal and shipped to Bristol