Students who keep their neighbours awake all night with noisy partying now face a £100 fine, the University of Bristol said.

Fines would be imposed on each student at the property if the university investigated and found wrongdoing.

Students may also be required to pay £50 to attend an anti-social behaviour impact awareness session.

More than 200 students have been fined over the last year. Repeat offenders face fines of up to £250.

The university holds campaigns aimed at first and second year students to help them integrate as they move into private rented accommodation.

Students get welcome packs on community living, including how to be considerate neighbours.

Money raised from fines goes back into a community fund for activities which encourage students to positively engage with their neighbours.