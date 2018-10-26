Image copyright Bath Live Image caption Istvan Kakas received an award for good citizenship from the mayor in 2014

A campaign has been launched to fund a memorial to a homeless man who helped save a young girl from drowning.

Istvan Kakas, 52, originally from Hungary, often sold copies of the Big Issue magazine on Halfpenny Bridge in Bath.

In 2014 he was given an award by the mayor after he rescued a man and his daughter from the River Avon when they were swept away in strong currents.

He died of leukaemia earlier this month.

Image caption Tributes to Mr Kakas have been left on Halfpenny Bridge where he often sold the Big Issue

A crowdfunding campaign, to raise money for a memorial service and memorial plaque on the bridge has raised more than £2,700.

Mr Kakas received a good citizenship award for helping to save the six-year-old girl and her father from the river.

He ran from the other end of the bridge and used his broom to help the pair, who had been cycling along the riverside, out of the water.