Image copyright Google Image caption The ambulance and Skoda were found in a ditch on Wickwar Road

A medic is in a critical condition after an ambulance responding to a 999 call was involved in a crash with a car.

The South Western Ambulance Service vehicle and a Skoda Fabia were found in a ditch on Wickwar Road in Yate, South Gloucestershire.

Emergency services were called to the crash at about 20:00 GMT on Thursday.

The ambulance driver was taken to hospital and the road was closed for more than six hours.

The medic's colleague and the Skoda driver sustained non life-threatening injuries.

South Western Ambulance Service said: "Our thoughts are with those involved, their families, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

"We would like to praise all those who attended the incident for the excellent, professional and compassionate care provided."

Avon and Somerset Police has asked for anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw either vehicle in the moments before the crash to contact the force.