Image caption The incident happened in the Redfield area of Bristol

A man has died and a woman is in a critical condition following a stabbing in Bristol on Thursday.

Police were called at 17:00 GMT to Avonvale Road where they found two people with life-threatening injuries.

The man later died from stab wounds, but police have not revealed how the woman was hurt.

Officers said they believed the incident was "isolated", and they are not looking for anybody else in connection with it.