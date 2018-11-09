Man dies and woman hurt in Bristol stabbing
- 9 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died and a woman is in a critical condition following a stabbing in Bristol on Thursday.
Police were called at 17:00 GMT to Avonvale Road where they found two people with life-threatening injuries.
The man later died from stab wounds, but police have not revealed how the woman was hurt.
Officers said they believed the incident was "isolated", and they are not looking for anybody else in connection with it.