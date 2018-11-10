Bristol stabbing: Second person involved in attack dies
- 10 November 2018
A second person involved in a stabbing in Bristol has died.
Police were called to a property in Redfield at 17:00 GMT on Thursday and found two people with life-threatening injuries.
The man died at the scene soon after from stab wounds but the woman's cause of death is unknown.
Avon and Somerset police say they believe it is an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.