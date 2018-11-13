Bristol murder arrest after man dies in flat in Easton
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man in a flat in Bristol.
Police said the man died at the property off Perry Street in Easton, after officers arrived just before 13:45 GMT on Sunday.
Det Insp Neil Rice, from Avon and Somerset Police, said a post-mortem examination "established the man died from blunt impact injuries".
He said they were "not seeking anyone else over this case".
Det Ins Rice said: "This appears to have been a self-contained incident within a flat, involving two people who are known to one another.
"It has sadly resulted in one person losing his life."