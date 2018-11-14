Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A "period poverty summit" is to be held in the city in December

Every schoolgirl in Bristol is to be provided with free sanitary products in a bid to end so-called period poverty, a council has pledged.

The city council's cabinet has agreed to hold a summit on the issue, which has the backing of local businesses, charities and trade unions.

Councillor Helen Godwin, who proposed the idea, said she wanted Bristol to "lead the way" and to be a "trailblazer" in tackling the problem.

The summit will be held in December.

Ms Godwin said the issue "simply shouldn't belong in 21st Century Britain, and it is a travesty that we need to confront the huge issue of period poverty in our city".

The cabinet member for women, children and young people said she had secured commitments from local businesses, charities, and trade unions "to ensure that every single schoolgirl in Bristol will have access to free sanitary protection".

'Coordinated approach'

December's summit will bring organisations and schools together to discuss ways to ensure all girls aged nine to 18 can access free sanitary towels and tampons.

Ms Godwin added the emphasis would be on educating the city about the issue and ensuring there was a "coordinated approach to donations".

"It is my hope then that our daughters and granddaughters will never have to consider whether they can afford to have their period."

A survey by Plan International UK in October suggested one in 10 women aged between 14 and 21 had been unable to afford sanitary products.