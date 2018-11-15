Image copyright Old Market Tavern Image caption The theft took place at 22:00 on 14 November at Bristol's Old Market Tavern

A man filmed stealing a Royal British Legion poppy collection tin has been branded "disgusting".

Staff at the Old Market Tavern in Bristol say the man entered the pub on Wednesday at 22:00 GMT asking for a glass of water.

When the barman's back was turned, he took the tin and walked out of the pub.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed it had received a call about the theft and said it will review the CCTV in due course.

Barman, Andy McCullogh said: "We've had minor thefts before but no charity pots being taken. It doesn't matter what charity it is, it's disgusting either way."

Landlord, Richard Evans called the theft "morally compromising".

He added: "The overwhelming thing is, why steal a charity tin?"