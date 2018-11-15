Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A man was filmed shouting at a Chinese man and woman on the train as it approached Bristol

Police are investigating a video of a couple being racially abused on a train.

A man was filmed shouting at a Chinese man and woman on a train from London Paddington to Temple Meads in Bristol.

The passenger who filmed the abuse said several people from the carriage during the "commotion" on the "packed train", Bristol Live reported.

British Transport Police said it was investigating the footage and asked for witnesses to contact them.

The video was filmed on Wednesday as the 17:00 GMT Great Western Railway (GWR) service from London approached Bristol at about 18:45.

The passenger who filmed the abuse told the BBC that people on the train "had started to feel uncomfortable" and that some families had taken their children from the carriage.

"I didn't see what sparked it. I was at one end and I heard some commotion," he added.

"The language from the Scottish guy, it wasn't appropriate to talk like that."

He said the Chinese man and woman were "both upset" and were helped by a passenger to find GWR staff members when the train arrived in Bristol.

British Transport Police said it was "aware of a video showing a man being racially abusive to passengers on a Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads service".