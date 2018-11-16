Image copyright Claudio Ahlers Image caption Participants were posed in a bar window in Bristol

Volunteers dared to bare all in a bar window in the name of art.

Artist Claudio Ahlers, took photographs of Bristolians of all ages for his project called Stokes Croft Exposed.

The eight participants were arranged behind closed doors in the window of Corner 77, in the Stokes Croft area of the city on Thursday, before being unveiled to the passing public.

The aim of the project was to celebrate common humanity and to show people as their genuine selves.

Image copyright Claudio Ahlers Image caption People of all ages posed for the project

Mr Ahlers said: "The feedback was fantastic. Some people passed by, some didn't know how to react."

The photographer said he did not want to shock but to be considerate

"Yes, nudity is often considered shocking but it has power and shared humility. Vulnerability shows our genuine selves," he said.

"I was really lucky to have a group to make it work and it made for some wonderful pictures, real living photographs."

Image copyright Claudio Ahlers Image caption Participants wore head scarves for the photos

In December 2017, Mr Ahlers spent a day inviting people to sit for a photograph in a bright living-room set built temporarily on the junction of City Road for his project "24H Our City - The People of the Croft".