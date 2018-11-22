Image copyright Avon and Somrset Police Image caption Mitchell Thomas set fire to the house and filmed it on his phone

A man who set fire to a house in a "premeditated act of revenge" while a man was still inside has been jailed.

Mitchell Thomas, 26, of Bedminster, Bristol targeted the house in Feeder Road in the city on 27 July last year.

Bristol Crown Court heard the victim locked himself in a room when Thomas forced his way into the property and started the blaze in the kitchen.

Thomas pleaded guilty to arson and was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Rog Ibrahim from Avon and Somerset Police said: "He used his mobile phone to video the fire as he walked through the kitchen shouting abuse towards the victim.

"He left the scene fully aware of the fire and made no attempt to extinguish it or call the emergency services."