Image copyright Family photo Image caption Natalie Smith, 34, from Redfield, died from stab wounds

A 34-year-old woman who died in a stabbing at her home has been named.

Natalie Smith was found with life-threatening injuries along with her partner Craig Stewart, 36, in Cambridge Street, Bristol, on 8 November.

He was pronounced dead at the scene having suffered stab wounds while Ms Smith later died in hospital.

DI Neil Rice said the investigation into her death was under way but officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"Natalie and Craig were a very popular couple and their friends and family have been greatly affected by this dreadful incident," he said.

"They are being supported by specialist officers and have asked that their privacy is now respected during this difficult time."