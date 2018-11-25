Image copyright Avon Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the two victims were taken to hospital for treatment

A man and a woman had to be rescued from a river after the car they were travelling in crashed through railings.

Emergency services were called to York Road in Bristol on Saturday just after 21:00 GMT after reports of "multiple casualties in the water".

The victims were taken to the Bristol Royal Infirmary suffering from hypothermia and minor cuts.

The River Avon was searched by a police helicopter following fears other people may have been in the water.

No other casualties were found and a police inquiry into the circumstances of the accident is under way.