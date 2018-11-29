Image copyright SARI Image caption Charity Stand Against Racism & Inequality has organised the conference

A conference to tackle alleged Islamophobia in the media and "promote positive reporting with Muslim communities" is being held in Bristol.

Stand Against Racism & Inequality (SARI), Council of Bristol Mosques and Somali Forum want journalists and press officers to meet Muslim groups.

Alex Raikes MBE, from SARI, said: "Jointly, we can make a great difference."

Speakers include Dr Omar Khan, director of the Runnymede Trust.

The trust, an independent race equality think tank, coined the term Islamophobia more than 20 years ago.

Ms Raikes said SARI had set up The Tackling Islamophobia Working Group (TIWG) to bring Muslim community representatives, police and other agencies together across the Avon and Somerset area.

She said: "We want the media to recognise the power they have to influence by ensuring positive messages and respect for Muslim communities in our city in what they broadcast or print.

"They also sadly have the power to send out negative messages that lead to divide and hostility."

Organisers have invited journalists from local TV, radio, newspapers, press offices and websites to Greenbank Mosque to meet representatives from the city's mosques and Muslim communities.