Image caption 'PC Anthony' stopped at the garage on Hotwell Road in Bristol to fill up his patrol car

Police in Bristol want to thank a kind stranger who, unbidden, paid for the fuel for a police patrol car and shook the officer's hand in thanks.

He paid more than £50 for the diesel before approaching "PC Anthony", by way of thanks "for all you guys do for us".

Avon and Somerset Police said it did not require the man to come forward but the force wanted to say thanks.

"Just knowing our work is appreciated makes more of a difference than you may realise," it added.

The officer entered the Esso service station on Hotwell Road, Bristol, at about 21:30 GMT on Tuesday, a day designated online as #GivingTuesday.

As he approached the till a man came up to him, shook his hand and gave him a receipt before walking off.

In a tweet the force said: "We just wanted to say a very big thank you for what you did. We have shared this story with our staff and officers. We would never expect a member of the public to pay for our fuel but just knowing our work is appreciated makes more of a difference than you may realise. Thank you. From everyone at Avon and Somerset Police."