Man arrested on suspicion of Avonmouth murder after body found
- 29 November 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found.
Police were called to an address in Napier Road, Avonmouth, Bristol at around 19:00 GMT on Wednesday following a report of a concern for welfare.
On arrival, officers from Avon and Somerset Police found the body of 33-year-old Kelly Worgan. The property has been cordoned off for forensic investigations.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.