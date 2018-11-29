Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's body was found at an address in Napier Road, Avonmouth on Monday evening

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found.

Police were called to an address in Napier Road, Avonmouth, Bristol at around 19:00 GMT on Wednesday following a report of a concern for welfare.

On arrival, officers from Avon and Somerset Police found the body of 33-year-old Kelly Worgan. The property has been cordoned off for forensic investigations.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.