A man jailed for a minimum of 10 years for plotting to blow himself up using a suicide vest and home-made explosives has been denied parole, it has emerged.

Isa Ibrahim, from Bristol, was convicted in 2008 of making explosives with intent and of preparing terrorist acts at a shopping centre in the city.

The Parole Board said following an oral hearing in April, "a panel did not direct the release of Isa Ibrahim".

It said Ibrahim would be eligible for a further review in two years' time.

'Radicalised online'

Born Andrew Philip Michael, he converted to Islam in 2006 and changed his name to Isa Ibrahim.

Ibrahim became radicalised after accessing extreme material online and was arrested when police were alerted by a tip-off from the Muslim community.

Ibrahim, who was 20 at the time, was given an indeterminate sentence and the judge ruled he should serve a minimum of 10 years in jail.

The Parole Board said it could not make public its reasons relating to Ibrahim's case but explained decisions were "solely focused on whether a prisoner would represent a significant risk to the public after release and whether their risk can be safely managed by the National Probation Service in the community".

It said the "decision on risk is based on the detailed evidence in the dossier and evidence provided at the oral hearing".