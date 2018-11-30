Image copyright Google Image caption Kelly Worgan's body was found at an address in Napier Road, Avonmouth on Wednesday evening

A man has been charged with murdering his wife in Bristol.

The body of Kelly Worgan, 33, was found at a property in Napier Road, Avonmouth, after police were called at about 19:00 GMT on 28 November following concerns for welfare.

Officers said Mrs Worgan's husband George Worgan, 35, of the same address, has been charged with murder and also with dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Saturday.