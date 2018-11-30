Man charged with murdering wife in Avonmouth, Bristol
- 30 November 2018
A man has been charged with murdering his wife in Bristol.
The body of Kelly Worgan, 33, was found at a property in Napier Road, Avonmouth, after police were called at about 19:00 GMT on 28 November following concerns for welfare.
Officers said Mrs Worgan's husband George Worgan, 35, of the same address, has been charged with murder and also with dangerous driving.
He is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Saturday.