Husband in court over murder of wife in Avonmouth
- 1 December 2018
A man has appeared before magistrates charged with murdering his wife.
The body of Kelly Worgan, 33, was found at an address in Napier Road, Avonmouth, after officers were called to the property on 28 November.
George Worgan, 35, has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 2 January.
He also faces a charge of driving a BMW 323 car dangerously, which is alleged to have happened on the M6 in Cumbria near to junction 42 on 28 November.