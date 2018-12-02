Image copyright Google Image caption Four men were arrested at the Luckwell Hotel on Sunday morning

Dutch police are helping officers in Bristol after a pub was badly damaged in a fight in the run-up to a Championship football match.

Officers were called to the Luckwell Hotel on Saturday amid the fight.

Four men were arrested at the hotel on Sunday morning. Millwall and Bristol City are playing at Ashton Gate later.

Avon and Somerset Police said they were working with Dutch police because "a number of fans have travelled from Holland to watch the game".

'Dealt with robustly'

Supt Paul Mogg, said he believed the disorder involved a "number of football fans" planning to go to the match.

"We're working closely with Bristol City FC, as well as officers from the Metropolitan Police and colleagues from the Dutch police to apprehend those involved as we know a number of fans have travelled from Holland to watch the game," he said.

"Anyone else identified as taking part, can expect to be dealt with robustly.

"Fortunately, it does not appear anyone was seriously injured in the incident but the pub was significantly damaged."