Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Avon and Somerset Police and the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit carried out the inquiry into the gang's operations

Ten members of a Bristol-based crime gang have been sentenced for conspiracy to blackmail and supply more than £500,000 worth of cocaine and ecstasy.

Bristol Crown Court heard how a house in Warmley was used for the wholesale manufacture of ecstasy pills and to store cocaine before distribution.

The gang was also running an illegal debt-collecting operation.

The men were convicted following two trials, which can be reported now after legal restrictions were lifted.

Det Insp Paul Catton, who led the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit's investigation, said the evidence his team gathered led to four of the group pleading guilty, including Adam Hoddinott, "the primary organiser of both conspiracies".

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Carl Newman's Warmley home was used to store the cocaine, brought from London by Justin Green and Danny Bond

Avon and Somerset Police's investigation found local business owners in Bristol and South Gloucestershire were threatened with violence if they did not pay the gang significant sums of money.

The gang were sentenced for supplying cocaine with a street value of £70,000 and ecstasy with a value of £500,000.

Adam Hoddinott, 48, formerly of The Circle, Bath was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine and ecstasy). He was sentenced to a further 30 months after pleading guilty to blackmail.

Andrew Baker, 52, formerly of Stoke Gifford, Bristol was sentenced to eight years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and 42 months for blackmail.

David Woolley, 54, of Valletort Rd, Plymouth, was sentenced to 12 years after being found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine and ecstasy).

Carl Newman, 38, of Newton Road, Cadbury Heath, was sentenced to nine years and four months after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine and ecstasy).

Liam Waugh, 30, of Withywood, Bishopsworth, was sentenced to nine years and eight months after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine and ecstasy).

Jon Gordon, 47, of Kynaston Road, Thornton Heath, London, was sentenced to eight years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine).

Matthew Sellars, 40, formerly of Kingswood, was sentenced to six years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine). He was found not guilty of conspiracy to supply ecstasy and not guilty of one count of conspiracy to blackmail.

Justin Green, 45, of Sawyers Gove, Brentwood, London, was sentenced to five years and four months after pleading guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine).

Danny Bond, 46, of Church Rd, Wadingham, Surrey was sentenced to four years and four months after pleading guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine).

Andrew Wylde, 50, of Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, has been found guilty of one count of conspiracy to blackmail and sentenced to 26 months.