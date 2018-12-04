Barrier ripped off as lorry hits level crossing
- 4 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A lorry has crashed into a level crossing near Bristol, ripping off a safety barrier.
Network Rail said the incident between Bristol Temple Meads and Severn Beach was causing disruption to train journeys locally.
The crash happened at 08:30 GMT, and delays were expected until at least 11:30 GMT.
All lines have re-opened and a repair has been made to the barrier, but there is a backlog to services.
Network Rail said services "may be delayed, cancelled or revised while the service recovers".