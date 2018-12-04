Bristol

Barrier ripped off as lorry hits level crossing

  • 4 December 2018
A lorry has crashed into a level crossing near Bristol, ripping off a safety barrier.

Network Rail said the incident between Bristol Temple Meads and Severn Beach was causing disruption to train journeys locally.

The crash happened at 08:30 GMT, and delays were expected until at least 11:30 GMT.

All lines have re-opened and a repair has been made to the barrier, but there is a backlog to services.

Network Rail said services "may be delayed, cancelled or revised while the service recovers".

