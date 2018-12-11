Image copyright Cardiff School of Journalism/PA Image caption Bethan Roper worked for the Welsh Refugee Council at the time of her death

A woman who suffered fatal head injuries on a train was a charity worker returning home from a Christmas shopping trip with friends.

Police believe Bethan Roper was leaning out of the window of the Bristol Temple Meads-bound service when she was killed on 1 December.

The 28-year-old, from Penarth, had spent the day in Bath and was returning home to south Wales.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Miss Roper was working for the Welsh Refugee Council at the time of her death, having graduated from Cardiff Metropolitan University in 2013.

The charity, a sister organisation to the UK-wide Refugee Council, works to help asylum seekers and refugees in Wales.

She was also a campaigner and chairman of Young Socialists Cardiff.

British Transport Police (BTP) said "initial inquiries suggested Miss Roper may have been leaning out of a window when she suffered a blow to the head".

An inquest into her death is yet to open at Avon Coroner's Court. The incident was reported to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).