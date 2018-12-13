A police officer who lied to a court about identifying the body of a dead man has been sacked.

DS Nicholas Eckland told Bristol Crown Court during a pre-trial hearing that he had attended the mortuary despite having not carried out the task.

He was found guilty of gross misconduct during a hearing held by Avon and Somerset Police.

Mel Evans, from the force, said it was a "serious breach of the standards expected of officers".

"DS Eckland was ill-prepared to provide the evidence the CPS required and did not do anything to correct his account once he realised it had been inaccurate," Ms Evans added.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to press charges over the incident.

The police hearing found he breached the honesty and integrity and duties and responsibilities standards of professional behaviour.