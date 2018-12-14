Image copyright First Group Image caption First Bus said a lack of drivers has caused problems in Bristol

A regional authority has been urged to speed up the "glacial pace" of its bus strategy and use its new powers to fix Bristol and Bath's services.

Campaigners demanded action as the West of England Combined Authority met to agree on a £8.9bn draft transport plan.

A plan for underground rail links, nine new MetroBus routes and better cycling will be consulted on in January.

Some of the schemes might not happen until 2036 leaving campaigners to claim people are switching back to cars.

Green councillor for Redland, in Bristol, Martin Fodor said people "find buses unreliable".

'Use the powers'

"There's an extremely high level of disquiet about bus services," he was reported to have said by the Local Democracy Reporting service.

"My statement is to urge you and the combined authority to actually use the powers that you now have: not just talk about it, not just say 'we have a transport plan, some time, something will be done'.

"Please start using those powers."

Under the metro mayor scheme, regional mayors can take control of transport from local councils.

First Bus, Bristol and Bath's main operator, has blamed "chronic congestion" for the recent problems and has brought in more buses and drivers to try and help tackle the issue.

Conservative councillor Mark Shelford added: "There's growing frustration within the constituent councils of the glacial pace of the development of our bus strategy."

The combined authority, led by metro mayor Tim Bowles, endorsed the scheme and a final plan is expected before the summer.