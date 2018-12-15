Image caption The plaque is on the wall of 3 West Mall, the former home of Florence Davenport Hill

A blue plaque honouring the Bristol women who joined the campaign for the right to vote has been unveiled.

The plaque is outside the former home of Florence Davenport Hill, who set up the Bristol and West of England Society for Women's Suffrage in 1868.

Bristol West MP Thangam Debbonaire led the ceremony at 3 West Mall in the Clifton area of the city.

She paid tribute to the "struggle and dedication" of the women who fought for the right to have representation.

"As a woman voter, as well as a woman MP, I know how far we [still] have to come before we have true equality in all aspects of life," she said.

The plaque was organised by author Lucienne Boyce, who said more Bristol women than men voted on 14 December 1918 - the day women were first allowed to vote in Parliamentary elections.

Records show that some of the women who were voting for the first time were in their nineties.