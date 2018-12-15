Image copyright Avon Fire and Rescue Image caption Crews were confronted with a substantial fire at the premises

Twenty-three vulnerable people have been moved from their sheltered housing after a large fire broke out in the Redfield area of Bristol.

Ten fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze at the commercial premises on Netham Road at about 03:00 GMT, Avon Fire and Rescue said.

The residents are being cared for at a nearby care home. There have been no reported injuries.

People living nearby have been advised to keep their windows closed.

Image copyright Avon Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire broke out at about 03:00 GMT

Netham Road will remain closed for some time and people are being advised to avoid the area.

Matt Peskett, area manager for Avon Fire and Rescue said: "Crews from a number of stations have worked incredibly hard to bring this incident under control safely and quickly."