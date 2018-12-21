Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Crack dealer Yasin Ahmed had taken over a flat owned by a vulnerable drug user

Machete-wielding members of a "county lines" drugs network have been found guilty of murdering a rival dealer.

Yasin Ahmed, 21, from Islington, London, was stabbed at a flat in Prewett Street, Redcliffe, Bristol, in the early hours of 25 June.

Korie Hassan, 26, Leon Eaton, 37, Jordan Lee Parker, 23, and Yonis Diblawe, 24, were caught after a neighbour called police.

Sentencing is due to take place at Bristol Crown Court later.

The four men, from London and Bristol were from a gang controlling a drugs supply line in Bristol that was under competition from another supplier.

Police were alerted when a resident saw masked men storming the stairwell of the block of flats.

'Occupational hazard'

Det Ch Insp Darren Hannant said officers who were called to Prewett Street saw "men dressed in black carrying machetes".

"During the course of the chase they had seen what they thought was a machete being put down a drain - there were two large weapons down that particular drain."

Eaton, of Lewin Road in Lambeth, south London, was caught by officers, while Parker, of Bedminster, was found hiding under an upturned dustbin.

Eton and Hassan, of Church Road, Upper Norwood, Croydon, had travelled from London to help the two local men, Parker and Diblawe, of Firfield Street in Totterdown, confront Mr Ahmed, who had taken over the flat from a vulnerable drug user.

In all, police recovered a machete, a zombie knife, as well as kitchen knives.

"Yasin Ahmed did not deserve his fate but had put himself in a position where the risk of attack was an occupational hazard," Det Ch Insp Hannant said.

"It is clear from the evidence that the attackers went to Prewett Street that night intent on committing serious violence with dangerous weapons."

Two other people in the flat were badly injured.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption A knife was found in a drain by police officers who chased down the drugs gang