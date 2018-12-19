Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Matthew Glynn had an "obsession" with explosives and weapons, police said

A bomb-maker who had a dartboard featuring images of Barack Obama, the Duchess of Cambridge and the popstar Cheryl has been jailed for five years.

Matthew Glynn had an arsenal of weapons including Samurai swords, axes and knives at his home in Horfield, Bristol.

He kept a viable improvised explosive device (IED) underneath his bed.

Glynn, 37, previously pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court to five charges of making an explosive substance.

The court heard more than 6kg (13.2lb) of explosive powders, as well as other chemicals used for bomb making, were stashed in his property.

Glynn also bought a Wolverine-style weapon with four sharp blades, described as "horrific" by police.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption A multi-bladed arm knife was found at Glynn's home by police

Sentencing him, Judge Peter Blair QC said: "There were large quantities of explosives which would have endangered life if they had have gone off.

"Police discovered a dartboard that you'd described to a work colleague as a board of people you hate."

The judge said Glynn "had an interest in groups demonstrating anti Islamic sentiment" but material he posted on social media showed "more of a confused mind than a careful planning mind".

Controlled explosions were carried out on the devices during a four-day evacuation of the area around his home in July.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Work colleague James Grogan tipped off police after seeing knives at Glynn's home

Glynn's work colleague tipped the police off after he visited his house and saw swords and weapons.

James Grogan, who worked with Glynn at kitchen joinery Howdens, said the warehouse worker had joked when he sat on his bed that he was "sitting on a bomb" and had demonstrated racist and homophobic views.

Following the sentencing, Det Insp Dave Lewis said police were still not clear why Glynn had so many weapons and what he intended to do with them.

"That he had amassed this arsenal of weapons with such extensive dangers is very worrying," he said.