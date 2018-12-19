Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Wilkinson failed to turn up for sentencing at Bristol Crown Court

An amateur photographer who drugged and raped would-be male models has been jailed for 16 years and six months.

Nigel Wilkinson, from Bristol, used social media to identify victims and invited them for photo-shoots.

The 45-year-old was already serving a sentence of 11 years and six months for similar offences after a trial in 2016.

More victims came forward and Wilkinson was convicted at Bristol Crown Court of a further nine offences against six men.

Sentencing, Judge James Patrick said Wilkinson had "a long-standing and entrenched sexual interest in straight men, especially those who are sleeping or drugged".

Wilkinson, who failed to appear at court for sentencing, was found guilty on Tuesday of drugging five men, voyeurism offences against three and the rape of one.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The rapist created a makeshift photographic studio in his home

The court heard Wilkinson advertised on Facebook and Instagram to lure men to his home where he had set up a makeshift studio.

He would then ply them with drinks laced with sedatives, allowing him to sexually assault them, and in some cases take photos of them they did not consent to.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The amateur photographer used sedatives to drug his victims

The judge imposed an extended sentence of 20 years and six months made up of 16 years and six months in custody and four years on licence.

The sentence will run concurrently with his earlier prison term and he will not be eligible for parole until he has served two-thirds of the new custodial term.

Outside the court, Det Insp Larisa Hunt said: "The inescapable truth is some of them will never know whether they were raped or sexually assaulted by Nigel Wilkinson."