Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Weston's Santa Sleigh raises money for local charities

A charity Santa sleigh ride was used for "target practice" by a group of boys throwing stones.

They attacked Weston-super-Mare's Santa Sleigh which raises money for several local charities.

The route was cut short on Tuesday when "four young lads" persistently threw stones at the sleigh which was visiting various streets in the town.

A post on the group's Facebook page said the stone throwing "continued for nearly all the route".

The sleigh was being towed around Weston's Bourneville estate when the stone-throwing began.

One volunteer got "hit" but was not hurt, the group said.

"If we have any further issues like this on any of the other routes we will be forced to turn off the music and stop," they warned.

Image copyright Google Image caption The sleigh procession was due to start on Lonsdale Avenue in Weston

The group has been running the sleigh for the past seven years and is currently raising money for Explorer's Scouts and Children's Hospice South West.

The sleigh is due in Oldmixon on Wednesday night.

The attack was met with universal condemnation on the group's Facebook page.

"That's horrible, everyone that helps is fantastic! My daughter loved seeing you all last night," said Heather Shea.

Kelly Moss said: "That's awful! Hope everyone's ok. My kids love seeing you every year."

"I hope photos were taken and handed to the police. More importantly, I hope Santa has put them at the top of his naughty list," Ade Bowen added.