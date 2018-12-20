Image caption Avon Fire and Rescue Service was the only service rated as inadequate at "promoting the right values and culture" amongst its staff

Avon Fire and Rescue Service (AF&RS) "has a lot to do" to tackle inappropriate behaviour and humiliation among its staff, a watchdog has found.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) inspected fire and rescue services in England for the first time in 12 years.

Avon was the only one of 14 services to be rated inadequate at "promoting the right values and culture."

An AF&RS spokesman said it was "committed" to changing its culture.

The area of greatest concern highlighted in the report was how staff were treated. Only three services were graded as good, with 10 requiring improvement and only AF&RS judged to be inadequate.

During AF&RS' inspection, the inspectorate said it was approached by an "unprecedented number of staff" wanting to speak privately and in confidence about how they were being treated.

It said "common themes" included staff being undervalued and "humiliated by their peers" and "made to feel excluded if they spoke up about problems".

Inspectors also heard examples of inappropriate behaviour and "insensitive language" and of female staff being "inappropriately treated".

HM Inspector Wendy Williams said there had been "serious failings" and the service "has a lot to do" in the way it looks after its staff.

"It came down to behaviours - inappropriate and insensitive language and inappropriate behaviour," she said.

"We did say we would respect the confidentiality of the individuals who came forward and who made disclosures but these were serious elements and so we did bring them to the attention of the chief fire officer."

Last year, chief fire officer Kevin Pearson and his deputy Lorraine Houghton were suspended from the authority after a damning government report unearthed an "old boys club" culture.

The current chief fire officer, Mick Crennell, said the fire service had commissioned its own "detailed independent cultural review" before the inspection and was "making progress to turn things around".

"The culture of an organisation does not just change overnight - it takes time," he said.

"So in terms of culture, HMICFRS inspection report has simply reflected what we already know and what we have already committed to change."