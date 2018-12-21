Image copyright Google Image caption Highways England said the closure is expected to remain in place for a "number of hours"

A motorway near Bristol has been closed in both directions following a gas leak at Avonmouth.

Highways England said the closure on the M49 would remain in place for a "number of hours".

Motorists are being diverted via the M4 and M5 motorways, but the agency said traffic on those routes was "flowing well".

A National Grid spokesperson said it was hoping the M49 would reopen at about 20:00 GMT.

The M49 links the M5 with the M4 motorway.

The utility firm said it was hoping to "reduce pressure in the mains" which would enable it to remove an exclusion zone around the leak.

"We are currently working to fix a gas leak north-east of Avonmouth," the spokesperson added.

"We are co-ordinating all our efforts with the police to ensure this is carried out as quickly and safely as possible."